Beyoncé once again stopped the world, but this time it was to celebrate and give fans a glimpse of just how awesome 2019 was for the Carters.

On Tuesday (Dec. 31) at 11:50pm EST, the BeyHive was sent into a frenzy after Beyoncé took to Instagram and posted a single black box. Known for her surprise albums, many fans speculated that we were getting a new project but instead the “711” singer shared a video full of her public and a few private highlighted moments from 2019 with her aptly titled “2019 BeyCap.”

“Cheers to 2020!” the video starts before launching into a rapid sequence of snapshots and short video clips that were taken throughout 2019.

From court side at the NBA playoffs to celebrating the Carter heirs birthdays, the images of Jay-Z and Beyoncé at a slew of events including Roc Nation brunches, Tyler Perry’s Studio opening, Valentine’s Day, the Brit Awards, Oscar’s afterparties, the GLAAD Awards, Diana Ross’s birthday event, NAACP Awards, and more. Set to the soundtrack of Jay Z, Childish Gambino, and Oumou Sangaré‘s “Mood 4 Eva”, the minute and a half clip was the perfect ending to a stellar year for the star.

As if it couldn’t get any cuter, fans got a chance to see how much Blue Ivy has grown over the years after Megan Thee Stallion shared a pic via Instagram of herself in a group selfie with Bey and Blue on New Year’s Eve. “Happy 2020 @beyonce,” Meg captioned the black and white pics that featured a very adorable but noticeably older Blue Ivy twinning with her mom.

Although there was no word if the H-Town connection will transfer over to a music collaboration, it was nice to see all that melanin popping together to bring in the New Year and decade.

Check out Beyoncé’s “2019 BeyCap” below.

Beyoncé Blesses BeyHive with “2019 BeyCap” To Close Out Decade was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On K97.5: