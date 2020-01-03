CLOSE
{NFL REPORT} Cowboys Franchise Owners Part Ways With Head Coach!!!

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and executive vice president Stephen Jones have decided that Jason Garrett will not be apart of the organization moving forward.

Dallas Cowboys Training Camp

Source: Jazzi Black / Radio One

