Showtime Says
Teyana Taylor Is Returning To Reality TV

Dreamville Festival 2019

Source: Brandon Todd – @branndannart / Dreamville Festival

Singer Teyana Taylor is returning to the small screen. The 29-year-old just inked a new deal that will bring her back to reality TV. The new show will air on BET. This isn’t Taylor’s first time doing reality TV. Her show “Teyana & Iman” aired on VH1 a few years ago.

Petunia has been on TV a lot recently. Within the past year she has starred in shows and movies like “Hit the Floor” and “The Trap”. She also made headlines last year when she told her followers how disappointed she was with the roll out of her album on Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music label.

