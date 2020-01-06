Trey Songz Facing $10 Million Lawsuit For Alleged Sexual Assault!!!

Trey Songz has been hit with a $10 million sexual assault lawsuit stemming from an incident with a woman identified as “Jane Doe.”

According to reports, the woman claims Songz assaulted her in a Miami nightclub during a New Year’s Eve Bash held in 2018.

Related Stories:

Stuntin’ Like His Daddy: See All The Adorable Photos Of Trey Songz’s Son, Noah

Wayment: Trey Songz Had A Baby?

Follow @k975

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

Also On K97.5: