Trey Songz Facing $10 Million Lawsuit For Alleged Sexual Assault!!!

Trey Songz has been hit with a $10 million sexual assault lawsuit stemming from an incident with a woman identified as “Jane Doe.”

According to reports, the woman claims Songz assaulted her in a Miami nightclub during a New Year’s Eve Bash held in 2018.

Trey Songz

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

