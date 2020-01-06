Kanye West Reportedly Going Global With His Sunday Service!!!

Fresh off celebrating the one-year anniversary of his hugely popular Sunday Service session, Kanye West reportedly may be taking the show global in 2020. After touring some of the biggest cities and venues in the U.S., Kanye is thinking ahead to show Africa and Europe some Sunday Service love.

