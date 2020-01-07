CLOSE
{NBA REPORT} Joel Embiid Suffers Gruesome Dislocated Finger!!

Joel Embiid suffered a gruesome finger injury during their game against the Thunder. Check out the video below…

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

