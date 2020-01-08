Rae Sremmurd’s Stepfather Allegedly Shot And Killed By Their Brother

The stepfather of the brothers from Rae Sremmurd has been fatally shot in Mississippi. After the shooting of Rae Sremmurd’s stepfather, the duos younger brother was taken into custody as a suspect in the killing.

According to TMZ, a man died on Monday after police were called to the scene of a shooting. The victim in the shooting was 62-year old Floyd Sullivan, who was the stepfather of the group members.

Sullivan and the group’s mother had been together since Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee were in middle school.

Cops are currently holding 19-year-old Michael Sullivan for a psychiatric evaluation as a person of interest in the murder.

This news comes on the same day as Rae Sremmurd celebrates the 5-year anniversary of their debut studio album, SremmLife.

