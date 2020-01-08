YG Says Someone Stole $400,000 Worth Of Jewelry From Him On New Year’s Eve

Rapper YG says that he was robbed for his jewelry on New Year’s Eve.

The Compton MC says that someone got him for $400,000 worth of jewels as he was bringing in the new year. The incident allegedly went down at The London hotel in West Hollywood. According to TMZ, YG filed a police report claiming that his property had been stolen sometime between 11pm-11am. After his NYE celebration, YG noticed that a briefcase that he keeps his jewelry in wasn’t as heavy as it usually is.

Five days later he filed a police report to notify officers that his property was missing.

Also On K97.5: