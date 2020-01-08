CLOSE
YG Says Someone Stole $400,000 Worth Of Jewelry From Him On New Year’s Eve

Playground Festival - Irvine, CA - Day 2

Source: Imeh Akpanudosen / Getty

Rapper YG says that he was robbed for his jewelry on New Year’s Eve.

The Compton MC says that someone got him for $400,000 worth of jewels as he was bringing in the new year. The incident allegedly went down at The London hotel in West Hollywood. According to TMZ, YG filed a police report claiming that his property had been stolen sometime between 11pm-11am. After his NYE celebration, YG noticed that a briefcase that he keeps his jewelry in wasn’t as heavy as it usually is.

Five days later he filed a police report to notify officers that his property was missing.

