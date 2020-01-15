Is Your Lexus Or Toyota Included In This Big Recall?

Toyota is recalling almost 700,000 vehicles because of issues with the fuel pump. Vehicles involved include the 2018 and 2019 Lexus LS 500, LC 500, RC 350, RC 300, GS 350, IS 300, ES 350, LX 570, GX 460, and RX 350 models, according to ABC11.
