Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Dad Passes Away -RIP

The father of WWE legend and movie star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has died according to sources close to the WWE. Rocky Johnson was 75-years-old, and lived in the Tampa Bay area when he passed away on Wednesday. Rocky was a former wrestler who started his carer back in the 60s and joined the WWF back in the 80s. He fought some really big matches with wrestlers like Greg “The Hammer” Valentine, Don Muraco and Adrian Adonis. After retiring in 1991, Rocky was entered into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008.

