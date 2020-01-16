CLOSE
Showtime Says
HomeShowtime Says

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Dad Passes Away -RIP

Actor Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) wearing Dolce & Gabbana arrives at the World Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' 'Jumanji: The Next Level' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on December 9, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

The father of WWE legend and movie star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has died according to sources close to the WWE. Rocky Johnson was 75-years-old, and lived in the Tampa Bay area when he passed away on Wednesday. Rocky was a former wrestler who started his carer back in the 60s and joined the WWF back in the 80s. He fought some really big matches with wrestlers like Greg “The Hammer” Valentine, Don Muraco and Adrian Adonis. After retiring in 1991, Rocky was entered into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008.

Dwayne "The Rock "Johnson , showtime says

Also On K97.5:
Remy Ma Kicks It With Fans At The Conceited Grand Opening! [PHOTOS]
Remy Ma at the grand opening of Conceited
85 photos
Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close