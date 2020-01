Issa Rae has announced that she is all set to bring her series “Insecure” back to HBO for a fourth season. Issa made the announcement on Wednesday via her Instagram page and even dropped off a teaser to give fans a taste of what they should expect.

She revealed that the show will be returning on April 12.

This season will feature guest appearances from reality TV stars Kandi Burruss, Ray J. and Porsha Williams

