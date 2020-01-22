DJ Khaled And His Wife Nicole Welcome A New Baby

DJ Khaled and his wife Nicole have welcomed a brand new baby. It’s been three years since the couple welcomed their first child, Asahd Khaled and now they have a new edition.

Khaled posted the delivery of his first baby on Snapchat, back when he was the king of the Snap. Asahd has since become the apple of his dad’s eye and has even executive produced a few albums, done some modeling, and kept us all up to date with his life through Instagram. Now, he can add big brother to his long list of accomplishments. Khaled and Nicole shared with fans that their new bouncing baby boy arrived earlier today.

Congrats to Khaled and his family!

Also On K97.5: