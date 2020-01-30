Frustrated residents of Durham’s McDougald Terrace made their way inside the first board meeting of the DHA Wednesday night. Residents are concerned about the future of their homes and living conditions.

During the meeting they found out that they will be spending at least another 2-3 more weeks in hotel while repairs continue in the Durham apartments.

Read more about the meeting and future of McDougald residents at ABC11.com.

Displaced Durham Residents Attend Meeting was originally published on thelightnc.com

