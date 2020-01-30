CLOSE
50 Cent Receives A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame!!!

Congrats are in order for the rapper as he celebrated receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Close friends Dr. Dre and Eminem showed up to support 50 on the unveiling of his star.

92Y Talks: 'Power' Conversation And Screening

