He Said What He Said! Pastor Troy Defends His Opinion On Lil Nas X & Homosexuality [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In case you missed it, Pastor Troy caught a lot of heat when he commented on the way Lil Nas X was dressed at this year’s Grammys. He said that if that’s what it took to win a Grammy, he wouldn’t get one, and then went on about masculinity and the LGBTQ community.

That’s when the wrath of social media came down like a storm with homophobic accusations and disappointment in his outlook. Even still, he isn’t backing down from what he said. 

While he most definitely doesn’t agree with the agenda he feels is happening in the media, Pastor Troy clarified in an interview with The Morning Hustle today that he is not “homophobic,” he’s just defending heterosexuality. In the Troy household, he says, homosexuality is not acceptable. 

“I’m not homophobic at all. I’ve been doing this for 20 years. I done took more pictures with gays, transvestites, all that … it’s not my concern what you are or what you do. Just because I took a picture with this person doesn’t mean I gotta go home and tell my son, ‘Hey man, it’s alright to be gay. I just took this picture with this gay person, it’s cool now.’ It ain’t.” 

Watch the full interview up top where #TeamHustle challenges his theory and see screenshots of Lil Nas X’s response below. 

