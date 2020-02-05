NBA Announces Participants for 2020 All-Star Dunk Contest!!!

Derrick Jones Jr., Aaron Gordon, Dwight Howard and Pat Connaughton will compete in the 2020 NBA Dunk Contest during All-Star Weekend in Chicago, the NBA confirmed. Jones- who famously won the event in 2008 with a Superman cape draped over his shoulders- Gordon and Howard are all returning participants, while Connaughton is preparing for his first appearance in the contest.

