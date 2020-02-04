CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Vanessa Bryant Requests Items Left By Kobe Fans At Staples Center!!!

Vanessa Bryant has made a request to receive some of the Kobe Bryant memorial items left by fans at Staples Center and L.A. Live. They will be cataloged and preserved. Cleanup began early Monday morning.

Kobe And Vanessa Bryant

Source: (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby) / (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

Related Stories:

Vanessa Bryant Shares Heartbreaking First Statement Since Kobe & Gigi’s Death: “Kobe & Gigi Are Shining Over Us”

Smush Parker Offers Up Kobe Bryant Apology, Wishes They Settled Things

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

fan , kobe bryant , Lakers , Los Angeles , staples center , Vanessa Bryant

Also On K97.5:
Remy Ma Kicks It With Fans At The Conceited Grand Opening! [PHOTOS]
Remy Ma at the grand opening of Conceited
85 photos
Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close