Vanessa Bryant Requests Items Left By Kobe Fans At Staples Center!!!

Vanessa Bryant has made a request to receive some of the Kobe Bryant memorial items left by fans at Staples Center and L.A. Live. They will be cataloged and preserved. Cleanup began early Monday morning.

Vanessa Bryant Shares Heartbreaking First Statement Since Kobe & Gigi’s Death: “Kobe & Gigi Are Shining Over Us”

Smush Parker Offers Up Kobe Bryant Apology, Wishes They Settled Things

