Rihanna To Be Honored With the President’s Award At the 51st Annual NAACP Image Awards!!

The NAACP recently announced that Rihanna has been named as the recipient of the President’s Award, and she will receive the honor at the upcoming NAACP Image Awards. Past recipients include: Jay Z, Jessie Jackson, Lauryn Hill, Muhammad Ali, Colin Powell and a few others.

59th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

