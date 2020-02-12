Kobe Bryant And His Daughter GiGi Have Been Laid To Rest

According to a report released today by Entertainment Tonight, Kobe Bryant and his daughter GiGi Bryant have been laid to rest. This report comes two weeks after the two were killed in a tragic helicopter crash.

Sources say that Kobe and his daughter were laid to rest last Friday in a private ceremony in Corona Del Mar, CA.

A source told ET:

“Vanessa [Bryant] and the family wanted a private service to mourn their loss. The ceremony was extremely hard for everyone as it’s still hard for them to grasp they lost two beautiful souls.”

Kobe is survived by Vanessa and their other three children Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.

There will be a public ceremony at the Staples Center on February 24th.

