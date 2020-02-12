CLOSE
Is Romeo Miller Leaving “Growing Up Hip Hop”

Reality TV star Romeo Miller is reportedly about to walk away from the WeTV show “Growing Up Hip Hop”. Romeo has been absent from the show in recent episodes, and was one of the longest running cast members of the show. He had been a part of the cast since it’s premiere in 2016. Also, he is an executive producer on the show.

Some sources say that Romeo was at odds with the shows executives about the direction of the show. Some suspect that it could have something to do with a love triangle that the network was trying to push on viewers between him and other cast members. Although no formal announcement has been made, he has removed the show from his social media.

