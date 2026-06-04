Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty Michael Jackson Performances That Shifted Culture There are other entertainers, those who captivate us with their music, dance moves, and influence. And then there’s Michael Jackson, one of the most influential musicians of all time, who started it all. From his early days with his brothers during the Jackson 5 to becoming one of the world’s greatest entertainers, Jackson constantly proved he was a force to be reckoned with. His artistry redefined what it meant to be a pop entertainer, gaining him the title King of Pop and his influence spanning to every corner of the world even many years after his passing. From live performances, album releases, music videos, dancing and tours, Michael Jackson defied moments that have yet to be replicated. For Black Music Month, we highlight the King of Pop’s influence and unforgettable moments that redefined pop and music culture.

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Michael Jackson Performances That Shifted Culture

10 Solange Knowles Moments That Shaped Her Legacy Motown 25 and the Moonwalk In March 1983, Michael Jackson performed his breakout single Billie Jean at Motown 25: Yesterday, Today, Forever celebration and history was made. During the performance, Jackson captivated the audience with his dance moves, clad in sequins with his signature glitter glove and socks. During this performance, he also introduced the legendary moonwalk, which became one of the most famous dance moves in history. Would you believe that after that iconic showmanship, Jackson was upset with himself for not standing on his toes longer?

The Thriller Music Video The music video for the record-breaking album Thriller was released in December 1983. Not only was it a premiere moment, but the short film documented a story, along with groundbreaking choreography and visuals that changed the game when it came to music videos. It also helped MTV become a cultural force and proved that music videos could be cultural events just like major film releases. Love K97.5? Get more! Join the K97.5 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. RELATED STORY: Where Is Michael Jackson’s Monkey, Bubbles?

Smooth Criminal Lean The anti-gravity lean featured in the music video for Smooth Criminal has become one of the biggest pop illusions of all time. During the music video, along with live performances, Jackson and dancers would appear to lean forward at an angle that defies gravity and all logic of physics that still has not been quite replicated today.

Black and White Music Video/Panther Dance At the end of the Black and White music video from the Dangerous album, faces from different actors featured in the film morphed from one to another in a way that was not quite seen on television at the time. The moment pushed boundaries for technology and not only influenced other artists but also visual media as a whole. At the end of the video, there is a scene where Michael Jackson is dancing provocatively in an alley, smashing slurs out of car windows and later turns into a sleek black panther. Deemed the “Panther Dance,” it was pulled by MTV and Fox due to its racially charged violence and agressive sexual nature, according to sources.

They Don’t Really Care About Us The song They Don’t Really Care About Us was a pop song that addressed social justice and racial issues, including police brutality, discrimination, and racial violence. The original music video, directed by Spike Lee, depicted Jackson in a prison with inmates and real life footage of the LA riots, the KKK and more. The original version of the music video was banned due to the “controversial” imagery. For another version of the video, shot in Brazil, there were attempts to stop the shoot, but the local community supported Jackson and allowed production to continue. RELATED STORY: Six Little Known Facts About Michael Jackson According to the Biopic

Man In The Mirror Live Performance at the 30th Grammy Awards Considered one of the biggest live performances on television, Jackson’s performance at the 30th Annual Grammy Awards was spiritual, captivating and uplifting. The performance was also backed the Andraé Crouch Choir.