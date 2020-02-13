DaBaby Expecting a Baby with Another Woman, Denies Cheating on Girlfriend

DaBaby is having baby.

On Tuesday (Feb. 11) DaBaby was caught in an online firestorm of criticism after the mother of his daughter, MeMe, posted a video of his alleged text messages to another woman who she claimed is pregnant with his child.

The two were seemingly involved in a couple’s dispute over the fact that the “Suge” rapper procreated with another woman who is several months pregnant with his child. The news broke after the “BOP” rapper’s girlfriend, MeMe, shared a text exchange between DaBaby and the unidentified woman on Instagram, and in the video can be heard arguing about the rapper’s need to “police” her.

DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, took to his own Instagram page to clarify the situation, revealing that while he does have another child on the way, he never cheated on his girlfriend.

”I see it’s another day that the internet is talking about baby,” DaBaby said. “Let me clear somethings up, when my new-coming blessing was conceived, me and shawty was not together, shawty was not with me, living with me, was not fucking with me in any way, shape, or form.”

MeMe later seemingly responded by taking to her Instastory and writing the message: “a ‘man’ would never try to disable a woman,” before posting a series of messages explaining why she feels liberated that the truth has been revealed.

Soon there after DaBaby recorded an eight minute video vaguely explaining the situation, while asking for privacy in regards to his children.

”I know this situation is going to be everywhere and all in the media, but my main priority is my daughter,” DaBaby said. “It’s unfortunate because now when I do interviews people are going to be asking about this, but I am asking everyone, media or whoever please don’t ask me about my child. Yes, I am a rapper, but I am a father first.”

Check out DaBaby’s full response below.

