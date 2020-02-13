NASA Is Hiring More Astronauts!!!

NASA announced they are accepting applications for the next class of Artemis Generation astronauts. The space agency currently has 48 active astronaut corps and “more will be needed to crew spacecraft bound for multiple destinations and propel exploration forward as part of Artemis missions and beyond.”

