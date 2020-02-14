CLOSE
Justin Bieber Releases His First Studio Album In Almost 5 Years!!

Following a steady release of promotional singles, the Canadian singer-songwriter has dropped his new 17-track full length record entitled “Changes,” which includes features from Travis Scott, Post Malone, and Lil Dicky.

