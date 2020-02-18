Russell Westbrook & James Harden Cover GQ Magazine!!

The biggest surprise of the NBA off season was the reunion of the Beard and the Brodie, the most stylist duo in sports. With a gazillion MVP’s and wild tunnel outfits between them, the question remains: Can this experiment deliver a championship??
Presenting GQ’s March cover stars: @Russwest44 & @JHarden13, the most stylish duo in sports gq.mn/YnLsp13 https://t.co/URaVDOdFpF—
GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) February 18, 2020
Related Stories:
Russell Westbrook Launches Green Tech Program To Teach Youngins’ Digital Work Skills
Kobe Bryant Has This To Say About James Harden!!!
Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply
LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!
<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial