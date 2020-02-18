Russell Westbrook & James Harden Cover GQ Magazine!!

The biggest surprise of the NBA off season was the reunion of the Beard and the Brodie, the most stylist duo in sports. With a gazillion MVP’s and wild tunnel outfits between them, the question remains: Can this experiment deliver a championship??

