‘Good Times’ Star Ja’net Dubois Has Passed Away

Actress Ja’net Dubois who most notably starred in the 70’s TV show “Good Times” as Willona Woods has passed away. The 74-year-old reportedly passed away in her sleep on Tuesday at her home in Glendale, California. The TV star hadn’t complained of any specific health issues lately, and had even made a few public appearances.

Ja’net was also the voice behind the “Movin’ On Up” theme song from The Jeffersons.

Ja’net also picked up two Emmy awards for her voice-over work on “The PJs.”

R.I.P.

