School Delays And Closings Due To Winter Weather In The Triangle

There are several school closings in the area due to the expected winter weather on Thursday evening. Here is a list of all the school delays and closings so far.

Roxboro Community School (NC) – Closed.

NORTH CAROLINA

Cumberland County Schools (Cumberland) – Closing 2 Hours Early Thursday.

Durham Public Schools (Durham) – Closed.

Halifax County Schools (Halifax) – Closing at 12:00 PM.

Hoke County Schools (Hoke) – ES Dismissing at 12:30 – MS/HS at 1:30.

Johnston County Schools (Johnston) – Closing 3 Hours Early Thursday.

Moore County Schools – Closing 1 Hour Early Thursday.

Person County Schools – Closed Thursday – Op Teacher Workday.

Wake County Schools (Wake) – CLOSING 3HRS EARLY THURSDAY.

Wayne County Public Schools (Wayne) – Closing 3 Hours Early Thursday.

Weldon City Schools (Halifax) – Closing 3 Hrs early.

Bethel Hill Charter School (Person) – Closed Thursday.

Chatham Charter School (Chatham) – Closed Thursday.

Dillard Academy Charter School (NC) – Closing 3 Hrs early.

Hawbridge School (Alamance) – Closed. Closed Thursday.

KIPP Halifax College Prep (Halifax) – Closed. Closed Thursday.

Wilson Preparatory Academy (Wilson) – Closing 3 Hrs early.

Quality Education Institute of Durham (Durham) – Closing 3 Hrs early.

Reaching All Minds Academy (Durham) – Closing at 1:00 PM.

St. Thomas More-Chapel Hill (Orange) – Closing 2 Hrs early.

Trinity Christian School-Fayetteville (Cumberland) – Closing at 12:30 PM.

All American Sanitation (North Carolina) – Closing 1 Hour Early.

Toddlers Academy-Durham (Durham) – Closing at 12pm.

Trinity Childcare-Fayetteville (Cumberland) – Closing at 12:30 PM.

Divine Destiny Adult Care (Johnston) – Closing 3 Hrs early.

Burnetts Chapel Christian Church (Alamance) – Morning Services Canceled.

Also On K97.5: