School Delays And Closings Due To Winter Weather In The Triangle

There are several school closings in the area due to the expected winter weather on Thursday evening. Here is a list of all the school delays and closings so far.
Roxboro Community School (NC) – Closed.
NORTH CAROLINA
Cumberland County Schools (Cumberland) – Closing 2 Hours Early Thursday.
Durham Public Schools (Durham) – Closed.
Halifax County Schools (Halifax) – Closing at 12:00 PM.
Hoke County Schools (Hoke) – ES Dismissing at 12:30 – MS/HS at 1:30.
Johnston County Schools (Johnston) – Closing 3 Hours Early Thursday.
Moore County Schools – Closing 1 Hour Early Thursday.
Person County Schools – Closed Thursday – Op Teacher Workday.
Wake County Schools (Wake) – CLOSING 3HRS EARLY THURSDAY.
Wayne County Public Schools (Wayne) – Closing 3 Hours Early Thursday.
Weldon City Schools (Halifax) – Closing 3 Hrs early.
Bethel Hill Charter School (Person) – Closed Thursday.
Chatham Charter School (Chatham) – Closed Thursday.
Dillard Academy Charter School (NC) – Closing 3 Hrs early.
Hawbridge School (Alamance) – Closed. Closed Thursday.
KIPP Halifax College Prep (Halifax) – Closed. Closed Thursday.
Wilson Preparatory Academy (Wilson) – Closing 3 Hrs early.
Quality Education Institute of Durham (Durham) – Closing 3 Hrs early.
Reaching All Minds Academy (Durham) – Closing at 1:00 PM.
St. Thomas More-Chapel Hill (Orange) – Closing 2 Hrs early.
Trinity Christian School-Fayetteville (Cumberland) – Closing at 12:30 PM.
All American Sanitation (North Carolina) – Closing 1 Hour Early.
Toddlers Academy-Durham (Durham) – Closing at 12pm.
Trinity Childcare-Fayetteville (Cumberland) – Closing at 12:30 PM.
Divine Destiny Adult Care (Johnston) – Closing 3 Hrs early.
Burnetts Chapel Christian Church (Alamance) – Morning Services Canceled.