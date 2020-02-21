Victoria’s Secret To Be Sold For $33 Million!!!

Victoria’s Secret is preparing to be sold, and its founder is stepping down amid criticism after a huge dip in sales.

According to reports, the company’s owner L Brands will sell 55% of its stake to a private equity firm called Sycamore Brands, while retaining the remaining 45% in order to “enable its shareholders to meaningfully participate in the upside potential of these businesses.”

Related Stories:

Victoria’s Secret Recruits Its First Transgender Model [PHOTOS]

MODEL MONDAY: Jasmine Sanders Shines Without Victoria’s Secret

Follow @k975

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

Also On K97.5: