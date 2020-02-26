Offset Donates $50,000 To Fight Cancer

Migos member Offset is chipping in to help fight cancer. Over the weekend, Offset posted clips to his IG from an event with the American Cancer Society. Offset and his mother Latabia Woodward are seen in the clips as they donate $50,000 to cancer research. t

He posted a video with the caption:

“Last night me and FaZe Clan gave American Cancer Society $50K to fight against cancer.”

He also added that he has been partnering with the organization for a few years and noted that his donation will go towards youth in his hometown of Atlanta.

