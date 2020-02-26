Yas Queen! Keke Palmer Gives Strahan, Sara and Keke Audience A Black History Hair Lesson!

As Black History Month is coming to an end, it’s only right that one of our millennial divas #KekePalmer shares the beautiful history about black hair with her daytime television audience. During the show, Strahan, Sara and Keke, Palmer gives viewers a history lesson starting with braids in 3500 B.C and press-and-curls in the 1900s, all the way to afros in the 60s and wigs in the 2000s.

“For those of you who can’t rock an afro and are curious and want to just reach out and touch..don’t. Unfortunately, the era’s nonconforming hairstyles were criticized and labeled unprofessional”. That’s right sis! She ended her lesson by celebrating all natural hair, which was rocking during the set.

Keke also educated the audience on several other hair factors like the Crown Act, which has been passed in three states and two cities and proposed in 24 states. The Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act bans discrimination based on hairstyle and texture.

We loved this segment and many people are talking. Not only about the great history of black hairstyles but about how Palmer’s greatness isn’t acknowledged enough. Also, how it took a law for black people to be accepted in their natural hairstyles. It is the world we live in, but it does not define us.

