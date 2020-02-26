Tyler Perry’s Nephew Dies In Prison From An Apparent Suicide

Media Mogul Tyler Perry is dealing with some very difficult issues in his family life. Reports surfaced earlier today that Perry’s nephew died while in custody at a jail in Louisiana.

The 26-year-old Gavin Porter was locked up, and according to prison officials he died by suicide while in solitary confinement after a fight occurred between him and another inmate.

Initial reports from prison guards state that Porter was doing well when they checked in on him at 6pm, but at around 8pm they discovered that he had taken his own life. The investigation into Porter’s death is ongoing, but officials at the jail insist that there was no foul play involved.

