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Migos Album On The Way? Quavo & Offset Allude To New Project

Migos Album On The Way? Quavo & Offset Allude To New Project

Quavo and Offset might have one last move lined up, this time in honor of Takeoff.

Published on April 28, 2026

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Source: Danielle Degrasse-Alston / press handout

Quavo and Offset might have one last move lined up, this time in honor of Takeoff.

Fans have been calling for the two to reunite and deliver another Migos project, but past differences have kept that from happening. Still, Quavo recently took to Instagram with a cryptic message that hinted something could be on the way.

“Warriors never fold. Jobs not finished. TAKEOFF ALBUM. UNC N PHEW 2. LAST ????? ALBUM. REAL MIGO BLOOD RUN IN MY VIENS!!!! AIN’T NO NEW CHAPTER JUST THE NEXT ONE!!!”

Breaking that down, it sounds like Huncho could be juggling multiple projects, possibly a posthumous Takeoff release, a sequel to Only Built For Infinity Links (also referred to as “Unc N Phew”), and what many believe could be one final group effort.

Some fans speculating that the “last ????? album” points to a final Migos project, with talk of another installment in the Culture series potentially sitting in the vault.

Set added fuel to the conversation shortly after, posting a photo of the trio with a simple caption, “On dat!!!”

The rumors may actually hold some weight considering Offset has recently spoken on being in a better place with Quavo.

“It be the internet trying to do some old sh*t, but with us, it ain’t about that. We gotta holla at each other in the day, at the end of the day man. That’s family at the end of the day, man. You’re gonna bump heads with your family sometime. In the day, a n*gg ain’t finna play with him, or a n*gga ain’t finna play with me.”

Migos fans may finally get the long-awaited reunion that would bring Quavo and Offset together, but also would serve as a tribute to Takeoff’s legacy.


Migos Album On The Way? Quavo & Offset Allude To New Project was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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