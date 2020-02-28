Tyler Perry Hires A New Medical Examiner To Investigate Nephew’s Suicide

Tyler Perry has reportedly hired a famous medical examiner to perform an autopsy on his nephew in an effort to find out of 26-year-old Gavin Porter actually committed suicide while in solitary confinement earlier this week. Famed pathologist Dr. Michael Baden has handled some very celebrity deaths, including JFK and most recently, Jeffrey Epstein.

Yesterday I reported that Gavin was found dead in his cell, and today his family wants answers. He was serving a 20 year sentence for shooting and killing his father in front of his mother who is Tyler’s sister.

A statement from the Union Parish Sheriff’s office said:

“There is an active investigation at the prison’s request. We are currently awaiting the results of an autopsy. The initial investigation did not suspect foul play. We are also conducting an investigation into the fight which occurred earlier and Porter’s involvement in that incident.” The statement continues, “We respect the family’s right to request another autopsy to be done. This is not an unusual request. We are continuing our investigation and awaiting autopsy results.”

In a statement about the incident to TMZ Tyler Perry said:

“Call me naive, but it was my hope that after serving his time, and really reflecting and showing much remorse and asking God for forgiveness, that he would have been able to come to work for me, joining all the other former inmates who work for me and turn his life around just as they have. But that day will never come.”

