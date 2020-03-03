Megan Thee Stallion Says That Her Label Is Sabotaging Her

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is calling out her record label. In a video posted on her Instagram page, Hot Girl Meg claims that her label has been trying to destroy her career after she asked to renegotiate her contract. According to Megan, her label 1501 is currently engaged in a legal battle with her.

Things started to turn sideways between Meg and her label after it was announced that her album “Fever” sold about 500,000 copies worldwide. She says that she noticed that something was going on with her contract after members of the Roc Nation team pointed some issues out to her.

She went on to say that she hopes that her label will rectify the issues and not slow down the progress that she has made so far in the industry. \

Megan Thee Stallion having label issues 👀.. i hate to see this shit happen with our young rappers smh especially females. Who are as TALENTED as Meg nonetheless 😞 pic.twitter.com/Hp2Kz9j6rZ — Beautiful Takes (@HipHopGrad) March 1, 2020

