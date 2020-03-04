Billionaire Mike Bloomberg Ends Presidential Run, Endorses Joe Biden

Mike Bloomberg ended his presidential bid Wednesday after failing to win any states on Super Tuesday.

The former New York mayor joined the race a little over three months ago, spending half a billion dollars on his campaign. He ended up winning only American Samoa on Super Tuesday.

“I’m a believer in using data to inform decisions,” he said in a statement. “After yesterday’s results, the delegate math has become virtually impossible – and a viable path to the nomination no longer exists.”

Bloomberg has now endorsed Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination for president.

Source: NY TImes

