Do not get it twisted even though 50 Cent has been on better behavior his petty is infinite. He took time out of his day to make fund of a badge who was talking slick.

As spotted on Page Six the Queens native resorted back to his signature troll behavior. On Wednesday, March 4 he took to his Instagram account to get his laugh on at the expense of a police officer. “ Remember this guy Commanding officer Gonzalez from the 72 percinct , They bust his ass down to auxiliary no more Strap just a flash light and badge.LOL HaHahahahahah” he wrote.

The post stems from a distasteful joke Gonzalez made in front of his staff during a 2018 meeting. At the time he was commanding officer of Sunset Park’s 72nd Precinct and he allegedly instructed officers during roll call that if they see the rapper they should “shoot him on sight”. Naturally the news of the comment spread like wildfire among the force and eventually leaking to the press. Eventually it landed on the “I Get Money” rapper’s radar which produced a prompt response. In a now series of deleted Instagram posts Curtis said he would take the threat seriously.

According to the NYPD’s website the auxiliary program in question details the day to day work to “observe and report conditions requiring the services of the regular police”. In a statement to the New York Post a police spokesman said “It is inaccurate to say the inspector was transferred as a result of any issues stemming from the 50 Cent allegations”.

Photo: Derrick Salters/WENN.com

50 Cent Trolls Demoted NYPD Cop Who Joked Fofty Should Be Shot On Sight was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Martin Berrios

Also On K97.5: