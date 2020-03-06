The Wake County man who has contracted COVID-19 attended his church in Cary after arriving back in NC from Washington.

Rev. Wolfgang Herz-Lane issued a statement Thursday that the man is part of the Christ the King Lutheran Church congregation but was last on the church campus on Feb. 25.

The Pastor also said there are no concerns about coronavirus spreading at the church, so all programs and activities continue as usual.

Here’s a brief timeline of the patient who is now quarantined in his home.

Saturday, Feb. 22: The patient arrived back in the Triangle via a flight that landed at RDU, according to NCDHHS.

Tuesday, Feb. 25: The patient began experiencing symptoms, according to NCDHHS.

Saturday, Feb. 29: Early morning: 2 new cases reported in Washington State by Associated Press.

Saturday, Feb 29: Evening: Man in Washington State reported by Associated Press as first to die in US from COVID-19.

Saturday, Feb 29: This is when Wake County’s COVID-19 patient ate dinner at So•ca​​​​​​​, before there was any major news of an outbreak in Washington, according to a officials from the restaurant.

Sunday, March 1: 2 people test positive in Washington, 50 experience symptoms at nursing home connected to man who died of coronavirus according to a report from Associated Press.

Sunday, March 1: Media begins reporting Washington outbreak from nursing home as more people begin testing positive.

Monday, March 2: Second death from COVID-19 in US in Washington, 12 confirmed cases according to Associated Press.

Tuesday, March 3: COVID-19 patient gets tested for coronavirus and tests positive according to NCDHHS and state public health officials​​​​​​​. He is quarantined.

source: WRAL.com

Wake County Man With Coronavirus Attended Local Church was originally published on thelightnc.com

Melissa Wade

Also On K97.5: