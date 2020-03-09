CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

How To Make Your Own Hand Sanitizer

 

There have been two confirmed cases in NC of people testing positive for the coronavirus.

The first was a Wake County man who traveled from Washington where the virus was confirmed in the US. Then a Chatham County man traveled in late February to an area in Italy that now has a COVID-19 outbreak.

With the virus spreading rapidly in many US states, supplies of hand sanitizers and wipes are running low… so here is how you can make your own hand sanitizer.

Supplies:

Rubbing alcohol

Aloe Vera Gel

Essential Oil (OPTIONAL)

Bottle

Label

source:  CBSNEWS.com

How To Make Your Own Hand Sanitizer  was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On K97.5:
Remy Ma Kicks It With Fans At The Conceited Grand Opening! [PHOTOS]
Remy Ma at the grand opening of Conceited
85 photos
Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close