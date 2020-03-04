CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

15 Years Ago 50 Cent Dropped “The Massacre”

15 Years ago today, 50 Cent dropped his second studio album “The Massacre” and gave us a bunch of hits.

What was your favorite song?

50 Cent at 97.9's Dub Car Show

Source: Michael Hurd / Radio One Houston

Related Stories:

50 Cent Trolls Demoted NYPD Cop Who Joked Fofty Should Be Shot On Sight

50 Cent Vows To Finish Pop Smoke’s Album; Wants Drake And Chris Brown On Project

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

15 years old , 50 cent , album , Music , songs , studio , the massacre

Also On K97.5:
Remy Ma Kicks It With Fans At The Conceited Grand Opening! [PHOTOS]
Remy Ma at the grand opening of Conceited
85 photos
Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close