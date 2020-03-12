Golden State Warriors Prohibit Fans From Attending A Game Due To Coronavirus

The Golden State Warriors will be the first NBA team to ban fans from attending their games due to the coronavirus. The team announced on Wednesday that they plan to continue their regular season games, but fans will not be allowed to attend an upcoming game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Team officials posted a message to fans on their social media pages that read:

“Due to escalating concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, and in consultation with the City and County of San Francisco, tomorrow night’s game vs. the Nets at Chase Center will be played without fans. Fans with tickets to this game will receive a refund in the amount paid.”

The team is following an order from the San Francisco Health Office which prohibits events where 1,000 or more people assemble.

Also On K97.5: