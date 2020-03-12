Mark Cuban Plans To Start A Program For Dallas Arena Workers Following NBA Season Suspension!!

The Dallas Mavericks owner says he’s looking into ways to financially support team, employee and arena workers who won’t be able to work following coronavirus outbreak. “It’s not about the team, it’s about the country and life in general,” stated by Cuban in a press conference.

