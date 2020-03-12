Mark Cuban Plans To Start A Program For Dallas Arena Workers Following NBA Season Suspension!!

The Dallas Mavericks owner says he’s looking into ways to financially support team, employee and arena workers who won’t be able to work following coronavirus outbreak. “It’s not about the team, it’s about the country and life in general,” stated by Cuban in a press conference.
Related Stories:
Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Thinks The NBA Ratings Dip Has To Do With TV Streaming
Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply
LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!
<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial
Also On K97.5: