CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

NBA Fines Mark Cuban $500K!!!

Cuban, who is the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, was fined over his “effort to influence refereeing decisions during and after a game” a statement from the NBA said.

2014 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: David Livingston / Getty

Related Stories:

Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Thinks The NBA Ratings Dip Has To Do With TV Streaming

‘NewsOne Now’ Panel Tackles Mark Cuban’s Comments

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

dallas mavericks , fined , Mark cuban , money , NBA , referees

Also On K97.5:
Remy Ma Kicks It With Fans At The Conceited Grand Opening! [PHOTOS]
Remy Ma at the grand opening of Conceited
85 photos
Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close