Fast & Furious 9 Release Pushed Back To April 2021!!!

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Fast & Furious franchise’s upcoming installment will be released on April 2, 2021, instead of its original release release date on May 22 of this year.

Vin Diesel and Paul Walker looking from car in a scene from the film 'The Fast And The Furious', 2001.

Source: Getty

april 2021 , fast and furious , setback , vin diesel

