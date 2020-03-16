Idris Elba Says That He Has Coronavirus

Actor Idris Elba is the latest Hollywood star to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 or Coronavirus. The actor made a statement earlier today telling fans that he has placed himself in self-quarantine and has been locked down since Friday.

The strange things about Idris’ case is that he says that he was not experiencing any symptoms. He told fans “I got tested because I realized I was exposed to someone who had also tested positive.” He said that he and his wife Sabrina will be quarantined, even though she has not yet been tested.

He added, “There are people out there who aren’t showing symptoms and that can easily spread it … this is real.”

Prayers for a speedy recovery…

