Megan Thee Stallion knows her fans can’t get enough of her and a few days after dropping her video to “Captain Hook” she returns with Tyga in tow for some new visuals that ooz sexiness.

Linking up with T-Raw a.k.a. Tyga for the visuals to “FREAK,” Megan Thee Stallion doesn’t stop shaking her money maker on some S&M ish at a private gathering that obviously isn’t abiding by the CDC guidelines during this Coronavirus outbreak. We’re sorry, but “The ‘Rona” pandemic is invading all our thoughts.

Keeping with the theme of collaborations, DaniLeigh rolls tight with DaBaby in their visuals to “Levi High” were the two share some intimate moments while on the run from po-9.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Dave East, K Camp, and more.

TYGA & MEGAN THEE STALLION – “FREAK”

DANILEIGH FT. DABABY – “LEVI HIGH”

DAVE EAST – “REALLY WIT ME”

K CAMP – “ICE COLD”

RICH THE KID – “FAR FROM YOU”

BURNA BOY – “ODOGWU”

RENNI RUCCI – “B*TCH DO IT”

DRAG-ON – “PART 33 FREESTYLE”

Tyga & Megan Thee Stallion “FREAK,” DaniLeigh ft. DaBaby “Levi High” & More was originally published on hiphopwired.com

O

Also On K97.5: