CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

TIPS: What To Do If You Get Laid Off Due To The Shut Down #Corona

We are all searching for answers during this time especially if your hours are cut or lost due to the corona virus affecting our jobs. Here are a few resources and Ideas:

Finish those projects around the house. Whether it’s changing that room around, building a book case or making a play room for the baby. Take this time to knock those projects out!

TIPS: What To Do If You Get Laid Off Due To The Shut Down #Corona  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On K97.5:
Remy Ma Kicks It With Fans At The Conceited Grand Opening! [PHOTOS]
Remy Ma at the grand opening of Conceited
85 photos
Videos
Latest
Close