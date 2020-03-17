TIPS: What To Do If You Get Laid Off Due To The Shut Down #Corona

We are all searching for answers during this time especially if your hours are cut or lost due to the corona virus affecting our jobs. Here are a few resources and Ideas:
If you get laid off because of the shut down hopefully you qualify for unemployment benefits. Here’s the link to the information for applying online in GA:
Start you own business. Take this time to hash out your idea, plan your start up, do the necessary research and start your business! 10 steps to tart your business from the SBA (Small Business Association)
Finish those projects around the house. Whether it’s changing that room around, building a book case or making a play room for the baby. Take this time to knock those projects out!
