The NFL Draft Is Still Happening But It Will Be Closed Off To Fans!!

The NFL confirmed on Monday that public draft events in Las Vegas have been canceled due to coronavirus. The draft will proceed on April 23-25 in a modified televised format.

2012 NFL Draft - First Round

Source: Al Bello / Getty

