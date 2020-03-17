The NFL Draft Is Still Happening But It Will Be Closed Off To Fans!!

The NFL confirmed on Monday that public draft events in Las Vegas have been canceled due to coronavirus. The draft will proceed on April 23-25 in a modified televised format.

Related Stories:

Nashville Will Host The 2019 NFL Draft!!!!

NFL’s Racist Hypocrisy Comes Into Sharper Focus Ahead Of The NFL Draft

Follow @k975

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

Also On K97.5: