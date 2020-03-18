Kevin Durant Reveals That He Has The Coronavirus

NBA Superstar Kevin Durant is the latest celebrity to come forward with a revelation that he has contracted the Coronavirus. Durant’s team released a statement notifying the public that the NBA All Star is fighting the virus.

The Brooklyn Nets said:

The organization is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting. All players and members of the Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with team medical staff.

In a statement given to The Atlantic KD confirmed that he was one of the players who contracted the virus.

He also offered some words of encouragement:

Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We’re going to get through this.

