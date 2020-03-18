Tekashi69 Sued By Fashion Nova

More bad news for rapper Tekashi69. The incarcerated rapper is now going through a legal battle with clothing retailer Fashion Nova. According to the online clothing company, Tekashi struck a deal with them to promote their brand on his social media pages and in his music before getting locked up. The deal gave Tekashi $225,000 up front back in October 2018.

Court documents claim that two weeks after the money was paid Tekashi was locked up and unable to keep up his end of the deal to be a brand ambassador.

According to court documents, Fashion Nova feels that Tekashi and his team withheld the information from them about the pending prosecution. They also claim that Tekashi promised to return the $225k, but has not done so yet. Now they are suing the rapper for $2.25 million.

Tekashi is scheduled to be released from prison in August of this year.

