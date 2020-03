Drake is the latest celebrity to reportedly be self-quarantining due to the threat of the Coronavirus. After spending last weekend partying with Brooklyn Nets player Kevin Durant, Drake has chosen to isolate himself in his Toronto mansion. KD and Drake partied together over a week ago at West Hollywood nightspot Nice Guy.

There has been no official announcement on whether Drake has tested positive for the virus, but we will keep you posted as details come available.

